Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,156 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

