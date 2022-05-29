Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 22,337 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.80 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

