Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 22,914 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 8,332.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

ERX opened at $72.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.