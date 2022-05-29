Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,587 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Parsons were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 6.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 11.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.