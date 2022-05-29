Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,426 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUZ opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

