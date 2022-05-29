Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Harmonic worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $3,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 257,588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.