Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Domo were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.