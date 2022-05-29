Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $712,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

