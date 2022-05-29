Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $727,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

