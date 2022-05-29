Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $730,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 359.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16.

