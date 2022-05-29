Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $736,000 Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 533.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.31% of Pixelworks worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

PXLW opened at $2.19 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

