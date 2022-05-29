Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $738,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.68 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on URBN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

