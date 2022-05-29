Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 569.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,386,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

