Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.