Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $668,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 809,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 657,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 238,197 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.51 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

