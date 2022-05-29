Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $676,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

