Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $687,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

