Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $687,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $34,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,389 shares of company stock worth $3,041,044.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

