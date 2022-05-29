Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $690,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.