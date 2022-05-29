Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $727,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.