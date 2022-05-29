Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $732,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

