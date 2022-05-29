Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $744,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $109.57 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.