Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $682,000 Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.