Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $687,000 Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of BioAtla as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioAtla by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

BCAB stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

