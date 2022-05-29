Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $713,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.