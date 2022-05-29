Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $737,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.57 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

