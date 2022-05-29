Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $496.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.40 and a 200-day moving average of $491.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

