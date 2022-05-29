Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EPZM opened at $0.45 on Friday. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

