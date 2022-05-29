Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $139.10. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $121.75 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

