Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 1,269 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Shares of MNDY opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $206.34. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.39.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

