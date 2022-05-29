Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.23% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $28.40.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
