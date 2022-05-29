Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.23% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.