Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $270.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average of $271.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

