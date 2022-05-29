Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

