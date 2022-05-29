Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,593,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.