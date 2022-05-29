Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,113 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.