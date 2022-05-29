Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.05 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

