Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,907 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Codexis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $222,000.

CDXS opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $721.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

