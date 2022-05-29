Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 39,302 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,302 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

