Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 8,737 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.97 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

