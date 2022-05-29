Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 880 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

