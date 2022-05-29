Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,654 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,271,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

