Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $662,000 Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Sohu.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.18 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

