Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $705,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.