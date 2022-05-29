Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of BARK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE:BARK opened at $2.60 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

