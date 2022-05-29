Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $357.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

