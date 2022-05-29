Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MNSO opened at $5.73 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

