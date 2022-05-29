Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Proterra in the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Proterra stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

