Raymond James & Associates Has $438,000 Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PetroChina were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PetroChina by 144.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PetroChina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.341 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

PTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

