Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

CFVI opened at $10.70 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.

