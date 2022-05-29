Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SFL by 73.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 439,640 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SFL by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 220,590 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.34 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.